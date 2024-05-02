BREAKING: Oklahoma State Transfer Javon Small Chooses WVU
Wednesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up yet another commitment out of the transfer portal landing former Oklahoma State guard Javon Small (6'3", 195 lbs).
Small appeared in 31 games this past season for the Cowboys, averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from three-point land. He led the team in scoring and assists while finishing fourth in the Big 12 in free throw percentage (86.6%) and in the top 10 in defensive rebounds (4.3).
Small is a solid two-way player that can score the ball from all three levels of the floor and plays with intensity on the defensive end. He notched double figures in 24 of his 31 games played, including going over 20 points six times. At season's end, Small was named to the All-Big 12 honorable mention team.
The South Bend, Indiana native began his career at East Carolina, spending two seasons there. He saw limited action as true freshman - just nine minutes per game - but blossomed into a high-caliber player in year two with the Pirates, averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists per game.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining
WVU PORTAL ADDITIONS
G Tucker DeVries (Drake)
G Sencire Harris (Illinois)
G Javon Small (Oklahoma State)
F Amani Hansberry (Illinois)
F Toby Okani (Illinois-Chicago)
C Eduardo Andre (Fresno State)
WVU PORTAL LOSSES
G Jeremiah Bembry
G Noah Farrakhan
G Kobe Johnson
G Kerr Kriisa
G Seth Wilson (Akron)
F Josiah Harris (Akron)
F Pat Suemnick (DePaul)
C Ali Ragab