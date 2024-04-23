Maine OT Transfer Xavier Lozowicki Looking to Visit WVU
West Virginia’s offensive line has come a long way since 2019 when Neal Brown and Matt Moore first arrived. They took over a group that severly lacked depth and experience and after years of stacking good recruiting classes together, they’ve finally got that unit in a spot where it’s a strength of the team year in and year out.
Sure, it helps to have guys like Zach Frazier, Doug Nester, and Wyatt Milum elevating the play of that unit, but the overall depth is vastly improved. And despite having eight, possibly nine guys game ready for 2024, they’re not going to stop adding to that room.
On Monday, the staff sent out an offer to Maine offensive tackle transfer Xavier Lozowicki who just so happened to be the best pass blocking tackle in all of FCS as a true freshman in 2023. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a grade of 98.5 on 166 snaps. Sure, it’s a small sample size but the potential is through the roof for the Ridley Park, PA native.
In addition to West Virginia, Lozowicki has also heard from Austin Peay, BYU, Cincinnati, Marshall, South Florida, and Vanderbilt. Shortly upon receiving his offer from West Virginia, I reached out to gauge his interest level in the program.
“I definitely want to visit,” he said. As far as when that will take place is to be determined, "I’m still figuring out what schools are offering and then I’m going to go from there.”