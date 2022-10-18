Dromers Collects Sun Belt Offensive Honor

For the second-straight week, WVU Men's Soccer (4-6-3) has nabbed a Sun Belt Conference weekly honor.

After goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire was named the Defensive Player of the Week, WVU's roster came out swinging offensively this week.

Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his duo of come-from-behind goals in Oct. 15's 3-3 draw against No. 2 Kentucky.

Dromers finished with three shots on goal during the match, and his four goals, this season, lead the Mountaineer offensive push.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett