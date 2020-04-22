Poll Results: Does WVU's First National Title Come in Football or Basketball?

Early Tuesday morning, I took to Twitter to ask West Virginia fans a simple question. One that has been asked time and time again, but with a new coaching staff on the football side of things, I was interested to see if the tide had changed.

The question is: What comes first for WVU? A national title in football or basketball?

As you can see the results were lopsided and that is nothing new. This is no knock to what Neal Brown and his staff are capable of doing, but more so a sign of respect to the legendary Bob Huggins and the success he has had while at West Virginia. Although it takes fewer postseason wins to win a national title in football, the path is much harder. For West Virginia to be even considered to make the College Football Playoff, they would need to go undefeated or have a really strong resume with only one loss. A two loss West Virginia team would almost likely never get in. To go undefeated in the Big 12 is a daunting task. It's a round robin schedule and whoever you would face in the Big 12 title game would be the second meeting with that team in the same season.

What do you think of the results? Are you surprised any? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

