With the shutdown of all sports following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus this past week, there are plenty of moments that Mountaineer fans can look back on throughout previous spring sports seasons.

Although March Madness and spring football usually dominate the headlines of the college spring sports world, this time of year is usually one of the busiest as baseball is in full swing with maybe even some spring soccer action mixed in there as well.

As we reflect back on years past, here are your list of the top WVU spring sports moments of all time:

WVU baseball hosts NCAA regional

The West Virginia baseball team got behind current Toronto Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah’s 2.08 ERA and 144 strikeouts last season to earn a regular season record of 38-22 and earn their first NCAA regional in Morgantown since 1955.

Infielder Tyler Doanes led the way at the plate for the Mountaineers all season after hitting .316 and knocking 72 hits which were followed by Darius Hill’s .315 batting average and six homers.

In the first game of the regional last spring, the Mountaineers jumped all over Fordham as Tyler Doanes led the way at the plate with a pair of hits while Ivan Gonzalez and Doanes each registered a pair of RBI's in the 6-2 victory.

The next two games saw West Virginia fall to Duke and No. 17 Texas A & M to fall out of the regional.

Mountaineers play in Winston-Salem NCAA Regional

The West Virginia baseball team finished 36-26 and 12-12 in Randy Mazey’s fifth year at the helm of the Mountaineers in 2017. The regular season saw West Virginia win both their games over No. 18 Coastal Carolina before winning two of three against No. 10 Baylor.

The Mountaineers then won two of three games over Oklahoma State in late March before winning another series over a ranked opponent, No. 3 TCU.

The regional then saw West Virginia split the series as the Mountaineers won both their contests over Maryland, but dropped a pair of games No. 13 Wake Forest to end their season. It was the first time West Virginia had made the NCAA tournament since 1996.

WVU Golf Team Three Strokes Short of NCAA Championship

The West Virginia men's golf team almost reached the NCAA Championship last spring as the Mountaineers finished in sixth place at 10 strokes over par in the NCAA Louisville Regional.

Although the near miss of the NCAA Championship, the Mountaineers impressed in the regional as Matthew Sharpstene and Logan Perkins finished with the best individual overall performances by Mountaineers after tying for 22nd at two over par.

Megan Metcalfe Wins NCAA Championship with Record 5,000 Meter Time

West Virginia women's track and field star Megan Metcalfe took home the NCAA Championship crown in 2005 after setting a record time in the 5,000-meter race.

Metcalfe broke a school record time of 15:47:64 in the 5,000-meter in 2005 for the best school mark of all time which also gave her the NCAA Championship crown that year.

Along with breaking the record time for the 5,000-meter, Metcalfe also marked school record times in the 3,00-meter in 2004 with a time of 9:04:02 after running the 1,500-meter race in 2003 with a record time of 4:12:00.