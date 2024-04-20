Mountaineers Hammered in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX – West Virginia junior starting pitcher Aidan Major gave up six runs in three innings and freshman reliever Chase Myer gave up a grand slam as the WVU bats could not provide a spark as the No. 18 Mountaineers (23-14, 11-5) fall in the series opener to the Texas Red Raiders (27-13, 10-9) Friday night 15-2.
Texas Tech scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Junior Gavin Kash received a four-pitch leadoff walk and a one-out single to left field from sophomore Kevin Bazell put two aboard. Then, a double steal and an errant throw went down the left field line and scored both runners for the 2-0 Texas Tech lead.
The Red Raiders took a commanding 6-0 lead in the third and it started with a double from Kash, and freshman TJ Pompey reached first on a walk before senior Austin Green doubled into right field for the first of his five RBIs on the night. Senior Drew Woodcox followed with a line drive RBI single to left field and freshman Davis Rivers hit a pinch hit a sacrifice RBI before Junior Cade McGee capped on the four-run third inning with an RBI single to left field.
Texas Tech added a run in the fifth when reliever Chase Myer beaned consecutive batters to start the inning and a sacrifice RBI from Woodcox gave a 7-0 lead.
West Virginia junior Kyle West cut the deficit to five in the sixth with a towering shot over the right field wall.
Myer walked the bases loaded, striking out two through between walks, before Green delivered the grand slam for an 11-2 lead.
The Red Raders produced four runs in the eighth, collecting RBIs from Garet Boehm and Rivers while McGhee singled into right field for two RBIs as the Red Raiders coasted to an 15-2 victory.
West Virginia will look to even the series in game two on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.