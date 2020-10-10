SI.com
49ers Place Kevin White on the Active Roster

Christopher Hall

The San Francisco 49ers made a series of moves Saturday afternoon, including elevating former Mountaineer receiver Kevin White from the to practice squad to the active roster ahead of their matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, first reported by Fields Yates of ESPN. 

White signed a one-year contract with the 49ers in late August and in just over a week, was placed on the practice squad. This is the first week White has been on the active roster by San Francisco. 

White hasn't seen the field since 2018 in the Chicago Bears season finale, where he had one reception for 22 yards. 

The former Mountaineer standout was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and then signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus.

In his senior season at West Virginia, White accumulated 1,447 yards ranking him second all-time in receiving yards for a season in WVU program history, earning All-American status and a Biletnikoff finalist.

