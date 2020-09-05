SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Tavon Austin to Miss the 2020 Season with Injury

Schuyler Callihan

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers placed former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin on the injured reserve list with a knee injury - he will miss the entire 2020 season.

Austin signed with the 49ers last month after spending the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. This is an unfortunate situation for Austin as he has been unable to really find a natural offensive "fit" and San Francisco needed both depth at receiver and a receiver with speed. 

Here are Austin's year-by-year stats since entering the league

2013 (Rams): 40 rec, 418 yards, 4 TD

2014 (Rams): 31 rec, 242 yards, 0 TD

2015 (Rams): 52 rec, 473 yards, 5 TD

2016 (Rams): 58 rec, 509 yards, 3 TD

2017 (Cowboys): 13 rec, 47 yards, 0 TD

2018 (Cowboys): 8 rec, 140 yards, 2 TD

As much talent Austin has, you have to wonder how many more chances he is going to get. He will be 31 years old next season and has not proven to be a dynamic player in the NFL like he did in Morgantown. Fortunately, teams are always on the lookout for veteran help and whether it's the 49ers or someone else, I would imagine Austin will get another opportunity once he recovers from his injury.

