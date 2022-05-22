Alek Manoah Nearly Throws Complete Game in Win Over Reds

Another outing in the books for former West Virginia star pitcher Alek Manoah translates to another win for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Manoah toed the rubber on Saturday and nearly pieced together a complete game against the Cincinnati Reds which would have marked the first of his MLB career. Manager Charlie Montoyo lifted Manoah to let Jordan Romano close things out. Manoah went scattered seven hits across eight innings, allowing just one run and recorded four strikeouts.

The 3-1 win over the Reds pushes Manoah's record on the season to 5-1 with a lowered ERA of 1.62. He is scheduled to make his next start on May 27th on the road against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.