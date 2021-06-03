Alek Manoah Roughed Up in 2nd MLB Outing

Last week, former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah made his Major League Debut with the Toronto Blue Jays and tossed a whale of a ballgame against the Yankees going six innings, striking out six, and allowing just two hits on the afternoon.

He managed to make Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge look silly on back-to-back pitches that resulted in a strikeout. Marcus Simien and Bo Bichette each hit solo home runs which helped give Manoah his first Major League win.

Unfortunately, Manoah didn't have his best stuff in his 2nd start on Wednesday night as he allowed four runs and four hits in just 3.1 innings pitched. He gave up three home runs on the night with two of them coming off of handing breaking balls. From the very beginning, it looked like Manoah was a little off with his timing and couldn't establish a consistent release point which is why he missed high on several pitches. Despite the poor outing, Manoah did register five strikeouts. Luckily for him, the Blue Jays bullpen shut things down and the offense plated three runs in the bottom of the ninth to get the win and get Manoah off the hook for the loss.

Manoah is scheduled to make his third start on June 9th against the Chicago White Sox. The first pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN+.

