Best Virginia Adds Final Piece to the Roster

On Wednesday, the Final Fourcast announced guard Tamon Scruggs will join Best Virginia for the final roster spot ahead of TBT this weekend.

“Tamon is one of the best scorers I have been around," said Head Coach James Long. "He was one of the best players in the country for us at WVU Tech. He is going to help us prepare and will be ready to contribute if his number is called in TBT. This is going to be a great opportunity for Tamon to be a part of this process."

Scruggs (6-foot-4, 220-pounds) is coming off his senior season for the Golden Bears, averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The South Charleston native helped lead WVU Tech to an NAIA National Championship appearance this past season. Scruggs graduated from South Charleston High School in 2017. Scruggs earned first team All-Kanawha Valley and second team all-state accolades while in high school.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

The team will host a skills camp for kids ages 6-13 in Charleston on July 22 (South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online now at bestvirginia.org.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game.

Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

Best Virginia Roster

G Juwan Saten

G Jaysean Paige

G Jamel Morris

G Teyvon Myers

G Jermaine Haley

G Tamon Scruggs

F Kevin Jones

F John Flowers

F Devin Ebanks

F Tanner McGrew

