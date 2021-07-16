Sports Illustrated home
Best Virginia Adds Jamel Morris to the Roster

Fairmont State alum Jamel Morris joins Best Virginia
On Thursday night, the Final Fourcast announced the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, added 6'4" guard Jamel Morris. 

"Jamel brings incredible versatility," said Best Virginia Head Coach James Long in the announcement by the Final Fourcast. "He is going to bring value to any team he is a part of because of his ability to play off of others. He is one of the brighter basketball minds I have been around."

Morris played for former Mountaineer Joe Mazulla, who was the head coach at Fairmont State. He played in two different leagues overseas last year, spanning over 54 games, and averaged 14.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. 

Best Virginia opens up against WOCO Showtime, the Wofford University men's basketball alumni team, Saturday at 2:00 pm at the Charleston Coliseum. 



