Best Virginia Adds Jamel Morris to the Roster

On Thursday night, the Final Fourcast announced the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, added 6'4" guard Jamel Morris.

"Jamel brings incredible versatility," said Best Virginia Head Coach James Long in the announcement by the Final Fourcast. "He is going to bring value to any team he is a part of because of his ability to play off of others. He is one of the brighter basketball minds I have been around."

Morris played for former Mountaineer Joe Mazulla, who was the head coach at Fairmont State. He played in two different leagues overseas last year, spanning over 54 games, and averaged 14.7 points and 2.4 assists per game.

Best Virginia opens up against WOCO Showtime, the Wofford University men's basketball alumni team, Saturday at 2:00 pm at the Charleston Coliseum.

Get your tickets by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly