Best Virginia Set to hold an Exhibition and Skills Camps

Best Virginia schedules an exhibition at Fairmont State and a pair of skills camps ahead of TBT

Best Virginia added an exhibition and two skills camps to its schedule in preparation for The Basketball Tournament this July.

The team, primarily made up of former Mountaineers men's basketball members, will hold the exhibition at Fairmont State on Saturday July 16th at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at bestvirginia.org and are $10 for general admission. Children 10 and under are free.

The team will also be hosting two skills camps with players for all children ages 6-13. Both camps will be at the early online rate of $60 per session at bestvirginia.org, or $75 at the door on the day.

Mike Lawrence/TBT

The first camp will be held on Sunday, July 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Mylan Park Community Centers courts in Morgantown. Another skills camp will be held in Charleston for the same group Friday, July 22 at the South Charleston Community Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to be back playing an exhibition game in Fairmont,” said Best Virginia Assistant GM Greg Richardson. “The fans have wanted us back since our last alumni game, and we’re hoping families come out and enjoy a great night of basketball together, and check out our skills camps, before we make our run in the TBT.”

TBT will be held at Charleston Coliseum July 24-27. Tickets are on sale now at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

Mike Lawrence/TBT

Richardson said the team is also looking for sponsors to help offset the cost of getting everyone together for the summer.

“Bringing guys together from all across the country can be expensive. It’s why we hold these events - to raise money, to give back to the community, and to help our expenses a little. We have sponsorship opportunities for the camps, the game, and even opportunities with the TBT. We’d love to help promote any person, business, to help us on our journey to win it for West Virginia.”

2022 Best Virginia Roster (so far)

G Juwan Saten

G Jaysean Paige

G Jamel Morris

F Kevin Jones

F John Flowers

