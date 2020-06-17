Best Virginia to Face Herd That in First Round of TBT

Best Virginia basketball is back and ready for another crack at the one million dollar cash prize tournament in the TBT. Originally, the squad was set to host a regional in Charleston, but due to complications of the coronavirus all games will be played in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

Last year, Best Virginia won their first round game against Seven City Royalty 79-63 before falling to Overseas Elite 80-68.

This time around, they will play in-state rival Herd That, which is comprised of several Marshall alums as well as a few others hailing from other schools.

Herd That Roster

Ot Elmore (Marshall)

John Elmore (Marshall)

Stevie Browning (Marshall)

CJ Burks (Marshall)

Chris Cokley (UAB)

Ryan Luther (Arizona/Pitt)

Zach Smith (Texas Tech)

Ryan Taylor (Marshall)

Rondale Watson (Marshall)

Jacorey Williams (Middle Tennessee)

Best Virginia Roster

Nathan Adrian

Da'Sean Butler

John Flowers

Jonathan Holton

Kevin Jones

Daxter Miles Jr.

Jaysean Paige

Tarik Phillip

Juwan Staten

Logan Routt

Best Virginia and Herd That will tipoff on Sunday, July 5th with the time still to be determined.

