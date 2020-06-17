Best Virginia to Face Herd That in First Round of TBT
Schuyler Callihan
Best Virginia basketball is back and ready for another crack at the one million dollar cash prize tournament in the TBT. Originally, the squad was set to host a regional in Charleston, but due to complications of the coronavirus all games will be played in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.
Last year, Best Virginia won their first round game against Seven City Royalty 79-63 before falling to Overseas Elite 80-68.
This time around, they will play in-state rival Herd That, which is comprised of several Marshall alums as well as a few others hailing from other schools.
Herd That Roster
Ot Elmore (Marshall)
John Elmore (Marshall)
Stevie Browning (Marshall)
CJ Burks (Marshall)
Chris Cokley (UAB)
Ryan Luther (Arizona/Pitt)
Zach Smith (Texas Tech)
Ryan Taylor (Marshall)
Rondale Watson (Marshall)
Jacorey Williams (Middle Tennessee)
Best Virginia Roster
Nathan Adrian
Da'Sean Butler
John Flowers
Jonathan Holton
Kevin Jones
Daxter Miles Jr.
Jaysean Paige
Tarik Phillip
Juwan Staten
Logan Routt
Best Virginia and Herd That will tipoff on Sunday, July 5th with the time still to be determined.
