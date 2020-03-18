BREAKING: Bruce Irvin Signs with Former Team

Earlier this week, former West Virginia linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski made a decision to head out west and play for the Las Vegas Raiders. Moments ago, Bruce Irvin decided to join Kwiatkoski out west - except he’s returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

The deal is not officially set just yet, but it is agreed upon that Seattle will indeed bring Irvin back, per Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Irvin was a member of the Seahawks during the first four years of his NFL career and won a Super Bowl with them in 2014.

With the Carolina Panthers in a rebuilding mode, Irvin decided to rejoin the Seahawks in an effort to hopefully once again, reach a Super Bowl.

He is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, posting a career high in sacks (8.5).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.