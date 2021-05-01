West Virginia University home
BREAKING: Darius Stills Signing with Raiders as Undrafted Free Agent

Former WVU defensive lineman has a home in the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia defensive lineman and Consensus All-American Darius Stills went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft but is expected to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders as he announced on Instagram.

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) sacks Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Fairmont, WV native finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 11 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons, and 11.5 sacks.

Darius Stills 2020 Accolades

AP First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Coaches First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

Sporting News First Team All-American

USA Today First-Team All-American

AP First-Team All-American

Coaches First-Team All-American

Second Team Walter Camp All-American

