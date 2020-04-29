BREAKING: Daryl Worley Heading to NFC East

Although no details are available at this time, the Dallas Cowboys have signed former Mountaineer corner Daryl Worley.

Worley is entering his fifth season in the NFL, spending the first to with the Carolina Panthers before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, who cut the defensive back before the Oakland Raiders scooped him up prior to the 2018 season.

Worley has five interceptions, 34 pass deflections, and 243 tackles in his NFL career.

