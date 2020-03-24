MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: Former Mountaineer Makes Jump From XFL to NFL

John Pentol

As first reported by Ian Rapoport, former West Virginia star Dravon Askew-Henry has signed with the New York Giants.

Askew-Henry signs a two-year contract after spending this past season in the XFL with the New York Guardians. He played well for the Guardians which caught the NFL's attention as he continued to make big plays through their season. He primarily played in the nickel for the Guardians so it will be interesting to see how the Giants plan to utilize his skillset.

Askew-Henry, originally from Pittsburgh, started his NFL journey when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2019. After competing but not being able to make the team, he headed to the XFL where he was able to develop and shine and get the NFL's attention once again.

