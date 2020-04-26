BREAKING: Josh Norwood signs with Seahawks

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, West Virginia defensive back Josh Norwood has signed with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Norwood was redshirted his first year at Ohio State, then appeared in 11 of the Buckeyes 13 games in his first season. Then, he transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College before landing in Morgantown, WV to become a Mountaineer for his remaining two years of eligibility.

In his first season at West Virginia, Norwood led the team with 11 pass breakups, also was third on the team in tackles (64) and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention as a corner.

With a new coaching staff, Norwood moved to safety his senior season but did move over to corner in times of need. His lone West Virginia career interception came when the Mountaineers needed it the most against Kansas State, laying his body on the line and corraling the ball to help his team pull off the upset as double-digit underdogs, but that would end his collegiate career suffering a shoulder injury on the play.

For his efforts, Norwood was named to All-big 12 second team in his final season as a Mountaineer.

