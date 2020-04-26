MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: Josh Norwood signs with Seahawks

Christopher Hall

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, West Virginia defensive back Josh Norwood has signed with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Norwood was redshirted his first year at Ohio State, then appeared in 11 of the Buckeyes 13 games in his first season. Then, he transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College before landing in Morgantown, WV to become a Mountaineer for his remaining two years of eligibility. 

In his first season at West Virginia, Norwood led the team with 11 pass breakups, also was third on the team in tackles (64) and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention as a corner. 

With a new coaching staff, Norwood moved to safety his senior season but did move over to corner in times of need. His lone West Virginia career interception came when the Mountaineers needed it the most against Kansas State, laying his body on the line and corraling the ball to help his team pull off the upset as double-digit underdogs, but that would end his collegiate career suffering a shoulder injury on the play. 

For his efforts, Norwood was named to All-big 12 second team in his final season as a Mountaineer. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robinson Trusted the Climb Through Adversity

Despite a rollercoaster ride, former Mountaineer Kenny Robinson persevered

Schuyler Callihan

Breaking: George Campbell Signs with Jets

West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell has signed with the Jets

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: Hakeem Bailey Signs with the Chiefs

West Virginia corner Hakeem Bailey signs deal with Super Bowl Champs

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: Keith Washington Signs with Saints

The former West Virginia corner has a new home

Christopher Hall

WATCH: Kenny Robinson's Reaction to Being Drafted

The former Mountaineer is officially in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Colton McKivitz Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers

West Virginia's anchor on the offensive line has been selected in the NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Kenny Robinson Selected by the Carolina Panthers

With the 152nd pick, the Panthers select Kenny Robinson

Christopher Hall

Recruiting Roundup: Names to Watch

Several recruits are narrowing their lists down and keeping the Mountaineers involved

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2021 Wide Receiver Target Nearing Decision

Can the Mountaineers land this consensus four-star talent?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

Three Mountaineer Seniors Have an Opportunity to Pick up Where They Left Off

Three Mountaineers will get another full season to prove why they should get to play at the next level.

Quinn Burkitt