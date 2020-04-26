BREAKING: Keith Washington Signs with Saints

Multiple reports have West Virginia defensive back Keith Washington expecting to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

After two years a Michigan and spending his freshman season redshirted, Washington transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College for one season before heading to West Virginia University.

In his first season in Morgantown, Washington earned All-Big 12 honorable mention while ranking fifth in the conference in interceptions (3). Then made second-team All-Big 12, ranking 23rd nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 in passes defended (1.2), and sixth in the conference in interceptions (3) in his senior year.

