BREAKING: Kenny Robinson Eligible for 2020 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

This morning, former West Virginia star safety Kenny Robinson announced via Twitter that he will be eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his two years as a Mountaineer, Robinson racked up 123 tackles, 7 interceptions and 7 pass breakups. Last June, Robinson tested the waters and entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. A source told Mountaiener Maven that he was receiving calls from Pitt, Miami, Alabama, Oklahoma, East Carolina, UCLA and a few others. After thinking it over, Robinson decided to forgo the transfer route and instead head off to the revamped XFL. 

Robinson was selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks with the 39th overall pick in the draft and is expected to start in the team's first game on February 9th at 5 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The final regular season game for the Battlehawks is set for April 12th, while the NFL Draft will get underway a couple weeks later on April 23rd. 

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

This is exciting. This could change football forever if guys can go from the XFL then to the NFL. Young guys may decide to skip college and just play XFL until they can go to the NFL

