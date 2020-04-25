MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: Kenny Robinson Selected by the Carolina Panthers

Christopher Hall

The Panthers selected former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson with the 152nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Robinson accumulated 123 tackles and seven interceptions in his two years in Morgantown. During that span, Robinson earned All-Big 12 honorable mention and was named to the All-Big 12 Team his sophomore season before being expelled for West Virginia University's violation of the academic code of conduct. 

He entered the NCAA transfer portal but wound up being drafted by the St, Louis Battlehawks of the XFL. In just five games, Robinson tallied 21 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. 

He becomes the first player to ever be drafted into the NFL from the XFL.

