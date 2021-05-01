West Virginia University home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

BREAKING: Michael Brown Signs with New Orleans

West Virginia offensive lineman Michael Brown signs with the Saints.
Author:
Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign West Virginia offensive lineman Michael Brown as an undrafted free agent, per his agency.

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Michael Brown (57) pauses before a snap during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Brown has a unique story. He started playing football after high school and began his collegiate career at Eastern Arizona Community College. In just his second year, Brown earned 2017 All-WSFL First Team Offense (Western States Football League 2017 All-ACCAC First Team Offensive (Arizona Community College Athletic Conference).

The Compton, CA native transferred to West Virginia University in 2018. After redshirting his first year in Morgantown, he appeared in 11 games and started six before taking over at starting right guard his senior season and earning Second Team All-Big 12 Conference. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_15383255_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: WVU WR T.J. Simmons Signs with Tampa Bay as Undrafted Free Agent

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Michael Brown (57) pauses before a snap during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Michael Brown Signs with New Orleans

USATSI_15016031_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Darius Stills Signing with Raiders as Undrafted Free Agent

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) leads his team onto the field prior to their game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

OFFICIAL: Darius Stills Goes Undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Austin Davis
Baseball

TCU Edges Out West Virginia in Game Two to Take Series

E0PVr1WX0AE5pv_
Basketball

Fever Guard Kysre Gondrezick Signs Multi-Year Shoe Deal With Adidas

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Tony Fields II Selected by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_14674829_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Jazz