BREAKING: Michael Brown Signs with New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign West Virginia offensive lineman Michael Brown as an undrafted free agent, per his agency.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has a unique story. He started playing football after high school and began his collegiate career at Eastern Arizona Community College. In just his second year, Brown earned 2017 All-WSFL First Team Offense (Western States Football League 2017 All-ACCAC First Team Offensive (Arizona Community College Athletic Conference).

The Compton, CA native transferred to West Virginia University in 2018. After redshirting his first year in Morgantown, he appeared in 11 games and started six before taking over at starting right guard his senior season and earning Second Team All-Big 12 Conference.

