BREAKING: Quinton Spain Signs Three-Year Deal with Bills

According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills have resigned offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year, 15 million dollar deal.

The former Mountaineer has carved out a solid NFL career and started all 16 games this season for the Bills without allowing a single sack.

Spain spent his first four seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans - who signed him as undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in 26 games during his time at West Virginia, notching 14 starts and also earned All-Big 12 third team honors by Phil Steele in 2013.

