BREAKING: Quinton Spain Signs Three-Year Deal with Bills

Schuyler Callihan

According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills have resigned offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year, 15 million dollar deal.

The former Mountaineer has carved out a solid NFL career and started all 16 games this season for the Bills without allowing a single sack.

Spain spent his first four seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans - who signed him as undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in 26 games during his time at West Virginia, notching 14 starts and also earned All-Big 12 third team honors by Phil Steele in 2013. 

Mountaineers in the Pros

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Baylor

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Lyons, Huggins and Carey Comment on Tournament Cancellations

WVU AD Shane Lyons and head coaches Bob Huggins and Mike Carey issue comments following the cancellations of the Big 12 Tournaments

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Could West Virginia's Season be Over?

The Big 12 basketball conference tournament has been canceled, what's next?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: Big 12 Cancels Conference Tournament Amid COVID-19

West Virginia's basketball season could potentially be finished

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Brown Addresses the Media Following Coronavirus Fallout

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown took to the podium following Coronavirus cancellations

Christopher Hall

WVU Athletic Department Suspends Events

The West Virginia Athletic Department suspends events through March 22

Christopher Hall

Three Keys For A Mountaineer Victory Over Oklahoma

What will it take for West Virginia to defeat Oklahoma and advance?

John Pentol

Mountaineer Maven Big 12 Tournament Predictions for West Virginia

Our staff predicts how far the Mountaineers will go

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia's Updated Odds to Win the Big 12 Tournament, National Championship

The Mountaineers look to get hot at the right time in order to cut down the nets in March

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

BREAKING: NCAA Announces Limited Attendance at Events

NCAA limiting fans for events

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe