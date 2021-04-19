Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

BREAKING: Rasul Douglas Has a New Home in the NFL

The former Mountaineer spent the 2020 season in Carolina.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas has reached a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

After being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the start of the 2020 season, Douglas signed on with the Carolina Panthers and became a quality starter for Phil Snow's defense. He ended the year with 62 tackles, one tackle for loss, and nine pass deflections.

The Panthers would have been in a world of trouble early on in the season if it weren't for the addition of Rasul Douglas just days before their first game vs Las Vegas. Carolina was extremely thin at the cornerback spot in both talent and experience. For the most part, Douglas held his own and at times, looked like a leader for the Panthers' young defense. With Donte Jackson battling a toe injury nearly all season, Douglas was tasked with going up each team's No. 1 receiver which is not the easiest of things to do especially in the NFC South. 

Douglas will compete for playing time in Las Vegas alongside Damon Arnette, Isaiah Johnson, Nevin Lawson, Trayvon Mullen, Keisean Nixon, and Amik Robertson.

He will be joining forces with former Mountaineers Karl Joseph and Nick Kwiatkoski.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 3.44.18 PM
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Rasul Douglas Has a New Home in the NFL

Dontae Wright
Football

WATCH: Dontae Wright Talks About Depth at Safety

Matt Moore
Football

WATCH: Matt Moore Talks Progress of Virginia Tech Transfer Doug Nester, Rest of O-Line

USATSI_15923466_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

John Means Pitches a Gem vs Rangers

Screen Shot 2021-04-19 at 10.29.39 AM
Recruiting

2022 WVU WR Target Quan Lee Trims Top List of Schools

Neal Brown
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Emmitt Matthews Rhode Island Game thread
Basketball

BREAKING: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Chooses New School

Hudson Byorick
Baseball

Mountaineers Pummelled, Drop Series to No. 7 Texas Tech