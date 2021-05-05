Sports Illustrated home
BREAKING: WVU Alum John Means Throws No-Hitter vs Seattle Mariners

The former Mountaineer was on top of his game today as he didn't allow a single hit against Seattle.
The Baltimore Orioles received a terrific pitching performance Wednesday evening from lefty John Means as he became the third MLB pitcher this year to throw a no-hitter joining Joe Musgrove (San Diego Padres) and Carlos Rodón (Chicago White Sox).

This was the first no-hitter an individual Orioles pitcher has thrown since Jim Palmer back in 1969 against the Oakland Athletics.

Means struck out 12 batters and walked just one. Although this is the first no-hitter Means has thrown in the major leagues, it is not the first time he has tossed one in his professional career. Back in 2015, Means tossed a 7-inning no-hitter for the Delmarva Shorebirds (Single-A) against Charleston.

Following today's win, the former Mountaineer now holds a perfect 4-0 record on the season and has lowered his ERA to 1.37.

Means is scheduled to make his next start next Tuesday, May 11th against the New York Mets. 

