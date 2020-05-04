Can Keith Washington Make the Saints' 53-Man Roster?

The Saints' 2020 virtual draft featured a majority of new faces on the offensive side of the football, but they still managed to get a defensive steal post draft.

The aforementioned defensive steal is the former Mountaineer, Keith Washington. In his two years in Morgantown, Washington racked up 18 pass deflections, five interceptions, 63 tackles and a defensive touchdown.

However, as every college football fan knows, production in college doesn't always translate to production at the next level. So, let's take an in depth look at Keith Washington's uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster in New Orleans.

The case for Washington:

When you turn on the tape, the first thing you'll notice is his ball hawking ability. Every single one of his five interceptions were high football IQ plays. Washington's understanding of his position is evident and his coverage game is on point.

Washington can play and can play on Sundays, that I am certain. Combine that with the fact that the Saints' depth chart doesn't have any intimidating competition, it's fair to assume Washington has a legit shot to make the team. Outside of the Saints' dynamic duo of Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, the secondary is in need of help.

The most pivotal case for Washington is his versatility and range, which will allow him to contribute at safety as well.

Bob Rose of the Saints News Network said, "his ball skills will give him the opportunity to make the “splash” plays that catch the attention of coaches during the preseason."

The case against Washington:

While Washington is talented and a good fit with the Saints, every undrafted guy wasn't picked for a reason. For Washington, pundits speculate his small frame could ascend to durability issues.

There were also concerns about Washington's physicality. And while Patrick Robinson and PJ Williams aren't locks to make the roster, Washington will still have a long ways to go to make the final roster.

In my opinion, I wouldn't guarantee that Washington will make the roster, but I think it is possible. I will say this, I wouldn't be stunned if he did make the 53-man roster. I think he is in a good situation here in New Orleans, but he still will have his work cut out for him. As of right now, I have him on the outside, looking in.

What do you all think? Will Keith Washington make the Saints' final 53-man roster?