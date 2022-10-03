Celtics Roll in Joe Mazzulla's Head Coaching Debut

The Boston Celtics cruised to a 134-93 victory Sunday afternoon over the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of the preseason, which also marked the start of Joe Mazzulla's tenure as interim head coach.

"It felt like I was coaching a great team that wanted to win," Mazzulla said in his postgame press conference. "I get to coach a bunch of great guys and great players. Not many people in my position get that opportunity. I'm just really grateful."

The former West Virginia point guard and member of the 2010 Final Four team was given the interim tag on September 23rd, just days after the Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for having an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Mazzulla, 34, is the youngest head coach to take over a team that went to the NBA Finals since Lawrence Frank with the New Jersey Nets in 2003-04.

