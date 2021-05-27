Chase Harler Joins Best Virginia

On Thursday, the Final Fourcast Podcast announced former West Virginia University men's basketball guard Chase Harler will be joining the WVU alumni team, Best Virginia, in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The Moundsville, WV native is just a year removed from the Mountaineer basketball program, spending his first year playing professionally in Lithuania. He averaged 15.0 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 45.0% from the field, including 38.6% from three-point range.

Harler played for the Mountaineers from 2016-2020, averaging 3.5 ppg for his career, and made two sweet 16 appearances.

2021 Best Virginia Roster

Head Coach - James Long

Assistant Coach - Dave Tallman

Assistant Coach - Da'Sean Butler

John Flowers

Kevin Jones

Tarik Phillip

Nathan Adrian

Sagaba Konate

Jonathan Holton

Teyvon Myers

Juwan Staten

Jaysean Paige

