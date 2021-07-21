Chase Harler Signs Deal with Jämtland Basket

The former Mountaineer guard earns his second contract

On Wednesday, former West Virginia University guard Chase Harler inked a deal Jämtland Basket of the Swedish Basketball League as announced by the Final Fourcast Podcast.

Harler spent last season in Lithuania where he averaged 15.0 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 45.0% from the field, including 38.6% from three-point range.

Harler played for the Mountaineers from 2016-2020, averaging 3.5 ppg for his career, while making two sweet 16 appearances.

Harler is currently competing with the unofficial West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team, Best Virginia. The Mountaineers take on Team 23 Wednesday night at the Charleston Coliseum at 9:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN3.

