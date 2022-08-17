Chuck Howley is one Step Closer to the NFL Hall of Fame

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced former West Virginia great Chuck Howley has moved to the final step in the selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Howley, along with Joe Klecko and Ken Riley, were three finalists who emerged of the 12 group of seniors for next year’s class of enshrinees. That list at one point numbered 127 former players whose careers ended no later than the 1996 season.

“I’d like to thank the Seniors Committee for the extensive research each member put into preparing for the selection meeting. The Selectors talked about 12 individuals – several never discussed in a forum like this before – and every candidate’s resumé was presented in great detail,” said Jim Porter, president of the Hall, in the release by the Hall of Fame. “Expanding the conversation with additional Selectors participating in the process produced three worthy Finalists now on the doorstep of election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

The Hall of Fame’s full Selection Committee will consider Howley, Klecko and Riley for election – along with 15 Modern-Era Players and a Coach/Contributor – when it meets to choose the entire Class of 2023 in January. Each of the Seniors Finalists would be elected to the Hall if he receives at least 80% approval in the up-or-down balloting.



During his career as a Mountaineer, Howley played under the direction of Art "Pappy" Lewis, excelling at center and guard from 1955-57 as the Mountaineers compiled a 21-8-1 during that span and earned third team All-American honors his senior year, despite battling injuries throughout the season.

The Warwood, West Virginia native was selected 11th overall in the 1958 draft by the Chicago Bears but after one season, Howley suffered a season ending injury during training camp, which kept him sidelined for two seasons.

In 1961, Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry reached out to Howley, moved him to outside linebacker and became a staple of the legendary "Doomsday Defense."

In 13 seasons with Dallas, he registered 24 interceptions, 26 sacks, and was selected to six Pro Bowls and earned six All-Pro selections in a row and became the fourth player in franchise history to be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor (1976).

Howley played in the 1967 NFL championship game against the Green Bay Packers, known as the “Ice Bowl” and considered one of the most memorable games in NFL history.

Despite losing Super Bowl V in 1971 against the Baltimore Colts 16-13, Howley still earned MVP honors, marking the first time and only time in Super Bowl history a player on a losing team won MVP honors.

In 1972, the Cowboys again reached the Super Bowl, this time defeating the Miami Dolphins. Howley had another outstanding game with a 41-yard interception return, but quarterback Roger Staubach won the MVP award that year.

