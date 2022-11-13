WATCH: Entire Stadium Sings Country Roads During Bucs-Seahawks Game in Germany

It's been one heck of a weekend for WVU sports. Dawn Plitzuweit picked up her first win as women's head basketball coach, Bob Huggins and his guys crushed Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, and the football team earned its first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12.

To cap off an incredible weekend, the fans at Allianz Arena in Germany sang Country Roads during the the final minutes of the Seahawks-Buccaneers game.

