September 1, 2021
Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier off Waivers

The former West Virginia quarterback earns a new opportunity with the Cowboys.
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys picked up former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier off the waiver wire after being released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Grier went 22-31 for 222 yards and a rushing touchdown during the preseason. 

He didn't see any action last year, with his only appearances coming in the form of two starts during his rookie season, completing just 58.8% of his passes and four interceptions. 

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (7) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier off Waivers

Football

Big 12

Football

Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the Pros

Football

