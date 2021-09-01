Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier off Waivers

The former West Virginia quarterback earns a new opportunity with the Cowboys.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys picked up former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier off the waiver wire after being released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Grier went 22-31 for 222 yards and a rushing touchdown during the preseason.

He didn't see any action last year, with his only appearances coming in the form of two starts during his rookie season, completing just 58.8% of his passes and four interceptions.

