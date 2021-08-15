Daikiel Shorts is Listed as one of the Top Young Coaches in the Country

On Thursday, 247 Sports released its 30Under30 list, "which highlights some of the fastest-rising college football personnel in the country, " and among them is former West Virginia receiver and current Houston wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts.

His rise has been rapid, but as one Houston source told 247Sports: “I’ve never met anyone who doesn't like Daikiel. He gets along with everyone and does everything the right way.”

In June, Holgorsen promoted Shorts to receivers coach after parting ways with assistant Tyron Carrier, who was Shorts position coach at WVU his senior season in 2016.

Shorts snagged 177 receptions for 2,263 yards during his Mountaineer career, ranking fifth and sixth in program history, respectively. All his numbers came under Holgorsen's time in Morgantown.

Shorts signed with the Buffalo Bills after his senior season as an undrafted free agent before returning to West Virginia in 2018 as a graduate assistant. He followed Holgorsen to Houston in 2019, where he became Director of Player Development.

