Darius Hill Making Moves in the Minors

It only took seven games before Darius Hill moved from Single-A to Double-A, and he continues to produce.

Former West Virginia slugger Darius Hill is playing his way up the minor league ranks. He's batting .321 on the year with 19 RBI's and a home run.

Hill was drafted in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. He started in the Rookie League in Arizona before working his way to South Bend, the top single-A organization for the Cubs. However, his average dropped, batting .306 in his two previous stops to .224.

After having last season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill appears to have made the most of his downtime.

Hill started the 2021 season with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a low Single-A Cubs affiliate. After hitting .375 with five RBI's through seven games, he was moved up to Double-A in Tennesee, where he currently resides. Climbing the ranks has not affected his production, batting .300 with a home run and 14 RBI's in 19 games. And to go along with the bat, his fielding has been near flawless, playing all three outfield positions and not one error recorded in 24 games. His early ascension and continued production could find him moving up to Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs before the season's end.

During his time in Morgantown, Hill placed his name all through the record books while helping guide West Virginia to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 21 years (2017) and hosting its first regional since 1955 in 2019.

Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Athletics Communications Department

The Dallas, TX native holds the record for games played and started (235) and career doubles with 79. He's second in career hits (304) and extra base hits (106), third in total bases (454), fourth in runs (176), fifth in triples (10), and sixth in RBI's (163).

Additionally, Hill was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team and Second Team All-Big 12 in 2016, '18 and '19.

