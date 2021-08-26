Darius Stills Placed on IR

After clearing the waiver wire, rookie definitely lineman Darius Stills was placed on the injured reserve list by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday per the NFL's official transaction log.

The Raiders waived the rookie out of West Virginia on Tuesday with an an injury designation. Stills' only appearance in the preseason came last weekend, recording a tackle versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The Fairmont, WV native finished his senior campaign at West Virginia University with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season, earning Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, First Team All-Big 12 and Consensus All-American.

Stills ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

