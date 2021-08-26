August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Darius Stills Placed on IR

Raiders rookie defensive lineman Darius Stills placed on injured reserve
Author:
Publish date:

After clearing the waiver wire, rookie definitely lineman Darius Stills was placed on the injured reserve list by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday per the NFL's official transaction log.

The Raiders waived the rookie out of West Virginia on Tuesday with an an injury designation. Stills' only appearance in the preseason came last weekend, recording a tackle versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The Fairmont, WV native finished his senior campaign at West Virginia University with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season, earning Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, First Team All-Big 12 and Consensus All-American.

Stills ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Darius Stills (2)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Darius Stills Placed on IR

Untitled design
Football

WVU Football Week 1 Uniform Watch

Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference Iowa State
Basketball

Carey Adds Rogers to Women’s Basketball Staff

EPPUUAVX4AEc_Cz
Area 304+

Projecting Which Freshmen Will Redshirt in 2021

Noah Guzman
Football

Former WVU Safety Transfers to Houston

West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, left, celebrates his game-ending interception against the Army Black Knights in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
Area 304+

Updated WVU Depth Chart Projection - Defense

USATSI_16082119_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Buccaneers Make Decision on Former WVU WR TJ Simmons

USATSI_13308951_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU Kicker Enters Transfer Portal