August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Darius Stills Waived by Raiders

The rookie out of West Virginia made his debut with Las Vegas on Saturday
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders waived undrafted free agent Darius Stills to bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit on their active roster after making his debut with the Raiders in the second preseason game of the year.

Stills is listed as a waived/injury meaning, the other teams can claim him before coming back to the Raiders, where they can reach an injury settlement or place him on injured reserve. 

Sep 12, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after defeating the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Sep 12, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after defeating the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The rookie out of West Virginia finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Sep 12, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after defeating the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Darius Stills Waived by Raiders

Jul 21, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte.
Football

The Big Ten, Pac 12 and the ACC Alliance is Official (Sort of)

West Virginia helmets
noncategorized

FOX Sports Analyst Dave Wannstedt is Hearing WVU to ACC

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

WVU to Host Charity Exhibition Game

Isaiah Cottrell
Basketball

Isaiah Cottrell is Cleared to Play

USATSI_16614474_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Bounces Back with Quality Start

Andrew Wilson-Lamp
Football

Why August 25th is an Important Date for WVU Football

Center Zach Frazier (54), quarterback Jarrett Doege (2)
Area 304+

Updated WVU Depth Chart Projection - Offense