Daryl Worley Signs with Bills Practice Squad

Adam Shefter of ESPN reported that Daryl Worley signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad Tuesday afternoon.

Worley signed a one-year three million dollar deal with the Dallas Cowboys in late April but was released by the franchise a week ago. He had 14 tackles (12 solo) and one pass deflection with the Cowboys.

Worley is in his fifth season in the NFL and is now on his third team. He was drafted in the third round (77th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft. Worley spent two years with the Panthers before spending the next two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Career Stats

5 interceptions

35 pass deflections

257 tackles (206 solo)

10 tackles for a loss

