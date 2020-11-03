SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Daryl Worley Signs with Bills Practice Squad

Christopher Hall

Adam Shefter of ESPN reported that Daryl Worley signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad Tuesday afternoon.  

Worley signed a one-year three million dollar deal with the Dallas Cowboys in late April but was released by the franchise a week ago. He had 14 tackles (12 solo) and one pass deflection with the Cowboys. 

Worley is in his fifth season in the NFL and is now on his third team. He was drafted in the third round (77th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft. Worley spent two years with the Panthers before spending the next two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Career Stats

5 interceptions

35 pass deflections 

257 tackles (206 solo)

10 tackles for a loss

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Releases Depth Chart for Texas Game

The Mountaineers have updated their depth chart of this week's game vs the Texas Longhorns

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Announces Players of the Week

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the Players of the Week following the win over Kansas State

Christopher Hall

Huggins: "This is the Best Roster We've Had Since 2010. Absolutely No Doubt."

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is feeling good about his squad heading into the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Leddie Brown is Making a Case as One of the Top RBs in the Nation

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is having a terrific season

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football Report Card: Week 9

The Mountaineers put on a show this past week vs No. 16 Kansas State

Schuyler Callihan

Top Defensive Performers from West Virginia's Win Over K-State

These three guys stepped up big for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WVU Opens as Underdog vs Texas

Vegas likes the Longhorns this week over West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jkrjk356914

BREAKING: Former WVU WR Shelton Gibson Signs with New Team

Shelton Gibson getting another shot in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Has Confidence in New Kicker Casey Legg

The Charleston, WV native has trust from his teammates and coaching staff

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8

Taking a look at how each Mountaineer performed in week eight of the NFL

Christopher Hall