David Long Has Big Game for Titans in AFC Championship

It was just a week ago that David Long got his first career start in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fast forward a week later and he's playing for the opportunity of a lifetime - a shot to advance to the Super Bowl.

Today, Long and the Tennessee Titans traveled to Arrowhead Stadium to bout with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship. Long finished the game with four tackles and two tackles for loss and played a vital role on the defensive side for Tennessee. With his emergence over the last two weeks, he may have earned himself a role for the Titans for the 2020 season and beyond.

Unfortunately for Long, the Titans would fall to the Chiefs 35-24, ending the team's unpredictable run that included a win over Tom Brady and the Patriots a week ago.

Long finished his rookie season with 15 tackles and a forced fumble.