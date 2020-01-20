MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

David Long Has Big Game for Titans in AFC Championship

Schuyler Callihan

It was just a week ago that David Long got his first career start in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fast forward a week later and he's playing for the opportunity of a lifetime - a shot to advance to the Super Bowl.

Today, Long and the Tennessee Titans traveled to Arrowhead Stadium to bout with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship. Long finished the game with four tackles and two tackles for loss and played a vital role on the defensive side for Tennessee. With his emergence over the last two weeks, he may have earned himself a role for the Titans for the 2020 season and beyond. 

Unfortunately for Long, the Titans would fall to the Chiefs 35-24, ending the team's unpredictable run that included a win over Tom Brady and the Patriots a week ago.

Long finished his rookie season with 15 tackles and a forced fumble. 

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Kansas State Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

GAME THREAD: Live Updates from West Virginia vs TCU

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

No. 12 West Virginia Roughed up by Wildcats

Mountaineers crushed in Manhattan

Christopher Hall

by

Major1414

Former Mountaineer Finds New Home

One time West Virginia safety makes it back to Division I football

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia on the Verge of Filling Running Back Need

Have the Mountaineers found their guy at running back in the 2020 class?

Jonathan Martin

No. 2 Baylor drops Mountaineers on Saturday night

The No. 17 West Virginia women's basketball team fell to Baylor on Saturday evening, 91-51.

Quinn Burkitt

Top WVU Running Back Target Makes Decision

JUCO target makes his college choice

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia Makes Cut for 2020 Defensive End

The Mountaineers will be in the mix on signing day

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers Mailbag: Ask Wellington Smith Questions

Send in your questions on the site!

Schuyler Callihan

by

NYCDore

Sports Illustrated Top 25: West Virginia Sits Comfortably in Top 10

West Virginia right there at the top with some household names

Schuyler Callihan

by

Davidfarley