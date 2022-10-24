Skip to main content

WATCH: David Long Snags an Interception for the Second Straight Week

Another big play from the former Mountaineer linebacker.

After an 0-2 start and an embarrassing 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans have ripped off four straight wins including a two-game sweep of divisional rival, the Indianapolis Colts.

Sunday, the Titans downed the Colts 19-10 and one of the big plays in the game came late in the second quarter when former West Virginia linebacker David Long Jr. intercepted Matt Ryan, putting an end to a potential scoring drive.

Long had the play of the game the week prior and ultimately secured a win against the Washington Commanders with a pick at the goal line at the end of the game. In the win over Indianapolis, Long finished the day with eight tackles, two pass breakups, and one QB hit to go along with the interception. 

Long and the Titans will look to continue their winning ways next week when they take on the Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. EST and will be televised on CBS.

