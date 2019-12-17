MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

BREAKING: David Sills Signed to Giants Active Roster

Anthony G. Halkias

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY TV, former Mountaineer receiver David Sills will be called up from the Giants practice squad on Tuesday.  

The New York Giants placed star tight end, Evan Engram, on the injured reserve list following an injury to his foot.  The move freed up a spot on the active roster, clearing way for David Sills. 

Sills has been a part of two practice squads this season - the Buffalo Bills and now the Giants.  Now, Sills has two games to go earn an actual spot in the league.  

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Nicholls State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia faces Nicholls State inside the WVU Coliseum in the first meeting between the two programs

OL Josh Sills Enters Transfer Portal

Christopher Hall

West Virginia OL Josh Sills Enters Transfer Portal

BREAKING: JUCO Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia gets a boost up front with latest commitment

Daxter Miles Jr. is ON FIRE in the G-League

John Pentol

Daxter Miles Jr. has consecutive 20 point games

West Virginia is "Definitely Number One" for 2021 Runningback

Schuyler Callihan

Following another visit to Morgantown, 2021 runningback sees something special happening

Top 2021 Quarterback: "West Virginia Will be Elite in 2-3 Years"

Schuyler Callihan

Could this be the start of a pipeline for West Virginia?

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Becoming the Leader West Virginia Needs

Christopher Hall

Emmitt Matthews Jr work ethic turns into leadership role

West Virginia Bracketology: Dec. 16

John Pentol

ESPN's Joe Lunardi's weekly Bracketology has been updated with West Virginia in the mix

Nick Kwiatkoski Earns Praise from Aaron Rodgers

John Pentol

The best in the game gives a tip of the hat to former WVU linebacker

Inside the Commit: Player Spotlight

Jonathan Martin

Taking a look inside West Virginia's latest addition to the 2020 class