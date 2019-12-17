BREAKING: David Sills Signed to Giants Active Roster

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY TV, former Mountaineer receiver David Sills will be called up from the Giants practice squad on Tuesday.

The New York Giants placed star tight end, Evan Engram, on the injured reserve list following an injury to his foot. The move freed up a spot on the active roster, clearing way for David Sills.

Sills has been a part of two practice squads this season - the Buffalo Bills and now the Giants. Now, Sills has two games to go earn an actual spot in the league.