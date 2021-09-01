David Sills Signs with the Giants Practice Squad

The former West Virginia receiver remains in New York

After being waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday, the organization signs the former Mountaineer receiver to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Sills hauled in seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in the three preseason games.

He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before testing positive for COVID-19 and suffering a broken foot that ended all chances of him making the roster.

In his final two seasons at West Virginia, he put up 1,996 receiving yards on 123 receptions and 33 touchdowns.

