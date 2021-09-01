September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI TIX
Search

David Sills Signs with the Giants Practice Squad

The former West Virginia receiver remains in New York
Author:
Publish date:

After being waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday, the organization signs the former Mountaineer receiver to the practice squad on Wednesday. 

Sills hauled in seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in the three preseason games. 

He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before testing positive for COVID-19 and suffering a broken foot that ended all chances of him making the roster.

In his final two seasons at West Virginia, he put up 1,996 receiving yards on 123 receptions and 33 touchdowns. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Aug 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kevin White (18) during training camp practice at State Farm Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kevin White Signs with the Saints Practice Squad

New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (84) catches a pass during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Mountaineers in the Pros

David Sills Signs with the Giants Practice Squad

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium
Mountaineers in the Pros

Karl Joseph Signs with the Steelers Practice Squad

Oct 28, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Kenny Robinson (2) runs an interception back for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Milan Puskar Stadium
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kenny Robinson Signs with Panthers Practice Squad

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (7) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Cowboys Claim QB Will Grier off Waivers

Untitled design
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Maryland

Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 35: TEAM

USATSI_15382275_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Around the Big 12: Week 1 Matchups, TV Info, Kick Time, + More