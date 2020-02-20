Daxter Miles Jr. Making His Case to be Called up by Pacers

Earlier this season, the Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Phoenix Suns to acquire former Mountaineer guard Daxter Miles Jr. The trade was thought to have given Miles Jr. an easier path to making an NBA roster, instead of being buried on the Suns radar due to their depth that they have at the position.

Although Miles Jr. hasn't made it to the NBA yet, it looks very promising. The former West Virginia star is averaging 15.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game with the Pacers G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Last night, Miles Jr. continued to impress as he led Fort Wayne in scoring with 24 points in the narrow 124-117 loss to the Greensboro Swarm. He went 10 of 19 from the field (52.6%) and hit two of his four three-point attempts.

With his sustained success, it might be time for the Pacers to considering calling him up to the big show. The only thing that could prevent that from happening is how many bodies the Pacers have at the shooting guard position. It's not necessarily that they have tremendous depth, but whether or not they are they willing to send one of these other guards down and call Miles Jr. up during the midst of a playoff hunt.

Incase you were wondering who else was on the Pacers roster outside of star Victor Oladipo, coming off the bench they have Brian Bowen (3.3 MPG), Jeremy Lamb (28.7 MPG) and Naz Mitrou-Long (14.3 MPG). Lamb is the only reliable option of the three and has a lot of NBA experience spending three years with the Thunder and four years with the Hornets. Both Bowen and Mitrou-Long have only appeared in three games for the Pacers and both are struggling scoring the ball. Mitrou-Long is shooting 18.2% from three and Bowen is shooting 25% from the field. Don't read too much into those numbers because it's an extremely small sample size and could skew the numbers, but Miles Jr. could eventually swap places with one of them.

Will the Pacers eventually call up Dax this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_