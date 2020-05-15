MountaineerMaven
Daxter Miles Jr. to Join Best Virginia in TBT

John Pentol

Announced by The FinalFourCast through their social media, former Mountaineer, Daxter Miles Jr., is the newest member of Best Virginia. Miles Jr. will be joining a group of former Mountaineer greats in hopes of winning the TBT Tournament this upcoming summer. Best Virginia adds Miles Jr. with hopes of avenging last summer’s second round loss to Overseas Elite.

Miles Jr. spent this past basketball season playing in the NBA’s G-League for the NAZ Suns which is affiliated with the Phoenix Suns franchise. There were times where Mountaineer fans thought that Miles Jr. could get the call to go play in Phoenix and team back up with Jevon Carter. Miles Jr. averaged 14.7 points per game last season. Halfway through the season Miles would be traded to the Indiana Pacers G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Best Virginia was formed from the famous West Virginia Final Four team that gave Mountaineer fans one of most fun March Madness in West Virginia history. Led by John Flowers, the team raised money and put together a group of 12 former Mountaineer greats so they were able to submit their team to enter the TBT Tournament in 2019.

For those that don’t know, the The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a 5-on-5, winner-take-all tournament with a grand prize of $2 million. Teams are complied of former college and NBA players who wanted to play together again. Best Virginia has former Mountaineer legends such as Da’Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, Devin Williams, Juwan Staten, and more. Staten suffered an injury last summer so adding Miles Jr. gives Best Virginia another scoring guard to come off the bench.

Although last summer they didn't win, Best Virginia gave West Virginia fans a chance to relive some of their favorite memories from a decade ago. This summer, Best Virginia is scheduled to play host to a regional of the TBT Tournament in Charleston, WV.

