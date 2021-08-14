Deuce and the Knicks Look to Bounce Back After Poor Shooting Performance

The New York Knicks rookie guard out of West Virginia, Miles "Deuce" McBride, went 2-14 from the floor for four points but stayed effective, dishing four assists, snagged two steals, and remained on the floor with his harassing defense in the nearly epic comeback Friday night in the loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks shot 36.3% from the field, the worst output in the four games during the NBA Summer League. However, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Obi Toppin, continued his dominance with 31 points, and Quinton Grimes went for 15 on an efficient 6-10 from the floor.

McBride is averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 4.0 rebounds for the Knicks, and his early professional career-high came Wednesday night versus the Lakers, shooting a perfect 6-6 from three-point range for 22 points.

Deuce and the New York Knicks seek redemption as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM EST on ESPN2.

