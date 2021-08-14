Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Deuce and the Knicks Look to Bounce Back After Poor Shooting Performance

Miles "Deuce" McBride had a tough night from the field Friday
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Knicks rookie guard out of West Virginia, Miles "Deuce" McBride, went 2-14 from the floor for four points but stayed effective, dishing four assists, snagged two steals, and remained on the floor with his harassing defense in the nearly epic comeback Friday night in the loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks shot 36.3% from the field, the worst output in the four games during the NBA Summer League. However, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Obi Toppin, continued his dominance with 31 points, and Quinton Grimes went for 15 on an efficient 6-10 from the floor. 

McBride is averaging 12.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 4.0 rebounds for the Knicks, and his early professional career-high came Wednesday night versus the Lakers, shooting a perfect 6-6 from three-point range for 22 points. 

Deuce and the New York Knicks seek redemption as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM EST on ESPN2. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Quarterback Jarrett Doege (2)
Football

Quick Hits: Some Good & Bad from WVU's First Scrimmage

Aug 13, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Deuce and the Knicks Look to Bounce Back After Poor Shooting Performance

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 8.21.15 AM
Football

Winston Wright Jr. Expects a Big Year for WVU, Explains Number Change

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 7.45.19 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances of Landing DE Tomiwa Durojaiye

USATSI_15295820_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: David Long Intercepts A.J. McCarron

USATSI_15289769_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

REPORT: ACC, Big 10 & PAC 12 Discussing Alliance

Alonzo Addae
Football

Quick Hits: ShaDon Brown Pleased with Depth, Versatility of Secondary

20210813_JeffKoonz
Football

WATCH: Jeff Koonz Following Day 7 of Fall Camp