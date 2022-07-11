Deuce Heats Up Against the Bulls

Miles McBride nearly perfect from the floor in the win over the Chicago Bulls

Former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride is entering his second season in the NBA with the New York Knicks and is in year two of the NBA Summer League.

Deuce is two games into summer league competition and is averaging 14 points, 6.5 assists and two steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range.

McBride made his 2022 Summer League debut Friday night in a lopsided win over the Golden State Warriors. He posted 14 points, nine of which came from behind the arc, and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. He shot a mere 3-10 from the field but kept his teammates involved with seven assists.

Deuce was hot in game two on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, hitting 6-8 from the field, including 2-4 from three-point range, and dished six assists and three steals in 24 minutes of action. The Knicks continued their dominance with a 101-69 win over the Bulls.

McBride and the Knicks are back in action Monday night against the Portland Trailblazers with tipoff scheduled for 11:00 pm EST.

Last season, McBride averaged 2.2 and an assist in 40 appearances during his rookie year and went for a career-high 15 points and nine assists on December 16 in a win over the Houston Rockets.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly