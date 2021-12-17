Deuce Hits Career Highs in win over Rockets

New York Knicks rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride's role has increased over the last two games due to four Knicks players testing positive for COVID-19, and he's making the most of his opportunity.

McBride went for a career-high 15 points along with career bests, nine assists, and four steals. producing 11 of those points in the first half on4-5 shooting from the field.

The former Mountaineer started his night on the defensive end, swiping the ball from Alperen Sengun before bringing the ball up the floor and burying a three.

He provided arguably the play of the night after driving to the basket, going up with the ball, and scooping it around the defender for the score.

The Knicks went on to beat the Rockest 116-103.

McBride's 36 minutes on the night hit a career-high after playing for 20 minutes Tuesday night versus the Golden State Warriors, where he went for eight points, four rebounds. He had seen 13 minutes of action in five games prior to the last two outings.

