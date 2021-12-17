Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Deuce Hits Career Highs in win over Rockets

    Former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride puts up a career-high 15 points Thursday night.
    Author:

    New York Knicks rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride's role has increased over the last two games due to four Knicks players testing positive for COVID-19, and he's making the most of his opportunity.

    McBride went for a career-high 15 points along with career bests, nine assists, and four steals. producing 11 of those points in the first half on4-5 shooting from the field.

    The former Mountaineer started his night on the defensive end, swiping the ball from Alperen Sengun before bringing the ball up the floor and burying a three.

    He provided arguably the play of the night after driving to the basket, going up with the ball, and scooping it around the defender for the score.

    Read More

    The Knicks went on to beat the Rockest 116-103.

    McBride's 36 minutes on the night hit a career-high after playing for 20 minutes Tuesday night versus the Golden State Warriors, where he went for eight points, four rebounds. He had seen 13 minutes of action in five games prior to the last two outings. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Dec 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) dribbles past Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) in the third quarter at Toyota Center.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Deuce Hits Career Highs in win over Rockets

    35 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Leddie Brown Announces His Future Intentions

    13 hours ago
    Zach Frazier
    Football

    Zach Frazier Earns AFCA Second Team All-American

    14 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 12.53.14 AM
    Recruiting

    Full List of West Virginia's Class of 2022 Signees

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_10385471_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Pat White Lands New Coaching Job

    21 hours ago
    Nap's Corner
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 49

    Dec 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 12.28.35 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: TE De'Carlo Donaldson Signs with West Virginia

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17016901_168388579_lowres
    Recruiting

    Neal Brown Comments on Several Members of WVU's 2022 Signing Class

    Dec 15, 2021