Deuce Makes His Summer League Debut

New York Knicks rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride scored nine points in his debut in a Knicks uniform Sunday evening in the franchise's summer league opening loss to the Toronto Raptors 89-79.

McBride came off the bench near the midway point of the first quarter, got the ball in his hands early off the right wing before getting a defensive switch on a screen, broke down the defender, and pulled up for a mid-range jumper for his first bucket of the game.

Deuce finished the first half 1-5 from the field with an assist and a steal.

McBride picked up his second steal of the game in the third after deflecting the ball at the top of the key, taking it to the rim, and drawing the foul. He hit both free throws.

Late in the third, Wayne Seldon picked up the steal, leading to numbers in transition, dished it off to Deuce on the left side, got the bucket and the foul for the three-point play.

Then, off and offensive rebound, McBride hit the jumper at the foul line, giving him nine points on the night. He finished the day shooting 3-8 from the field and 3-3 from the free throw line while going 0-4 from three-point range to go with five rebounds, a pair of assists, and a steal.

Although McBride did not start the game, he played the final 18 minutes of the game but could not get a shot off in the fourth quarter.

McBride and the Knicks will be back in action Wednesday night versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 and broadcasting on ESPN2.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly