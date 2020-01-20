Devin Williams Shows Out in Turkish All-Star Game

On Sunday, former Mountaineer star Devin Williams participated in the 2020 ING All-Star game in Instanbul. The top 24 players from the ING Basketball Süper Lig are selected to play in an annual all-star game to showcase the best players the league has to offer.

Williams was not only a starter in the game, but he had a big impact for the Red Team. He finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds, and one assist.

The White team ended up winning the game 144-126, but Williams played well and represented the Mountaineers overseas. He is seen by the entire Turkish league as one of the league's top rebounders, which shouldn't come as a surprise to Mountaineer fans as he was a force on the glass during his time in Morgantown.