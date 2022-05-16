Dodgers Win in Dramatic Fashion in Michael Grove's MLB Debut

Wheeling, West Virginia native and former Mountaineer starting pitcher Michael Grove made his Major League debut Sunday evening with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joining two other WVU alums in the show - Alek Manoah (Blue Jays) and John Means (Orioles).

Grove had a clean one, two, three inning to open things up which included his first career strikeout coming against Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. He then struck out Nick Castellanos and Odubel Herrera early in the second frame before running into a little bit of trouble.

Grove surrendered a base knock to Jean Segura and issued a walk to Johan Camargo. At the time, Grove was responsible for both runners. Both runners would come across to score in addition to two more but due to a fielding error by second baseman Gavin Lux, none of the four runs were charged against Grove's ERA.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts allowed Grove another 1.2 innings of work and only surrendered one base runner via a walk. Grove finished the game allowing four runs (zero earned) on four hits and struck out three batters while walking three in 3.2 innings.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Lux made up for his earlier mistake in the field by smashing a double to deep right field, scoring Bellinger and Taylor for the walk-off win. Grove would be slated to start against the Phillies once again on Friday, but they still have his slot listed as "undecided."

